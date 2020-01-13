'Tanhaji' Box Office Report Day 3: Ajay Devgn, Kajol & Saif Ali Khan's film crosses Rs 60 crore on weekend

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan's movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior emerges a winner in the Box Office race with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak. The movie has gone on to gross more than half a century with footfalls from all across.

The Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan starring film is exceptional in Maharashtra. With collections of Rs. 26.08 crore on Sunday, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has crossed Rs. 60 crore mark and earned business of Rs. 61.75 crore so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same by tweeting, "#Tanhaji has a heroic weekend... Footfalls, occupancy, numbers multiply on Day 2 and 3... Sets BO on (fire) on Day 3... #Maharashtra is exceptional... Other circuits witness big turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.08 cr. Total: â‚¹ 61.75 cr. #India biz."

#Tanhaji has a heroic weekend... Footfalls, occupancy, numbers multiply on Day 2 and 3... Sets BO on on Day 3... #Maharashtra is exceptional... Other circuits witness big turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.08 cr. Total: 61.75 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2020

Apart from Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, Om Raut directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has other competitors too. The movie faces competition from South Indian film releases like Rajinikanth's Darbar, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo too.