Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's shares jump over 3%, adds Rs 70000 crore in one day, market cap reaches...

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon received specialised training from former air hostesses for Crew; reveal writers

'Bigg Boss jeetne ke baad...': Elvish Yadav shares cryptic note after Munawar Faruqui's detention in hookah bar raid

Meet woman who was married at 8, became a scholar without attending school, spent over a year in jail due to...

Delhi HC to hear tomorrow, PIL seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from CM post

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's shares jump over 3%, adds Rs 70000 crore in one day, market cap reaches...

RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals eye first win of the season against in-form Rajasthan Royals

9 healthy snacks to satisfy junk food cravings

Highest total in IPL history

Fastest 50s in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon received specialised training from former air hostesses for Crew; reveal writers

'Bigg Boss jeetne ke baad...': Elvish Yadav shares cryptic note after Munawar Faruqui's detention in hookah bar raid

Sonam Kapoor becomes only Indian actor to be inducted as member by prestigious art museum Tate Modern London

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon received specialised training from former air hostesses for Crew; reveal writers

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in a special appearance, Crew releases in cinemas on March 29.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 09:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu in Crew
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma in a special appearance, the heist comedy Crew has been one of the most awaited films since its announcement because of its strong cast. The film's songs, especially the recreation of Choli Ke Peeche and Ghagra, and its trailer have amped up its excitement among the audiences.

The three leading ladies play air hostesses in the film. As the film is just a couple of days away from its release, Crew's writer duo Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra revealed that Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti received specialised training from former air hostesses for their roles, and also shared details about the training session.

The writer duo said, "They had former cabin crew members on set for a few days to help with authenticity. Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti paid close attention, asking questions and ensuring accuracy in their portrayal through constant communication with the team."

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Anil Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor under their banners Anil Kapoor Film And Communication Network Pvt Ltd. and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, the heist comedy Crew will release in cinemas worldwide on March 29.

READ | Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor, once part of India's biggest TV show, battled depression, killed himself in same way his son died

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 14,999 in Flipkart Holi Sale after Rs 52,000 off, check details

Bollywood's most successful director has two hit franchises, earned Rs 2800 crore; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar

This actress was once bigger than Karisma, Raveena, Kajol; lost stardom after 15 flops, left Bollywood, now works as...

Fire breaks out during Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain Mahakal temple, 13 priests injured

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement