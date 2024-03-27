Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon received specialised training from former air hostesses for Crew; reveal writers

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in a special appearance, Crew releases in cinemas on March 29.

Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma in a special appearance, the heist comedy Crew has been one of the most awaited films since its announcement because of its strong cast. The film's songs, especially the recreation of Choli Ke Peeche and Ghagra, and its trailer have amped up its excitement among the audiences.

The three leading ladies play air hostesses in the film. As the film is just a couple of days away from its release, Crew's writer duo Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra revealed that Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti received specialised training from former air hostesses for their roles, and also shared details about the training session.

The writer duo said, "They had former cabin crew members on set for a few days to help with authenticity. Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti paid close attention, asking questions and ensuring accuracy in their portrayal through constant communication with the team."

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Anil Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor under their banners Anil Kapoor Film And Communication Network Pvt Ltd. and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, the heist comedy Crew will release in cinemas worldwide on March 29.

