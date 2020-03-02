'Taangein tod di uski': Ajay Devgn's hilarious reply on asked about alleged fight with Saif Ali Khan over 'Tanhaji'

Post the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, many called out the makers and said that the film has altered history. Earlier during an interaction with Anupama Chopra, when Saif Ali Khan, who played the main antagonist in the film was asked about it, he had said, "I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history; I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was."

Soon after that, it was reported that Ajay Devgn is upset with Saif on his comments. Today, at the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, when Ajay was asked about these reports, he replied in a sarcastic way stating, "Bohot naaraaz tha. Uske ghar gaya, usko maine bohot maara. Taangein tod di uski, aaj kal chal bhi nahi paa raha hai (I was very upset. I went to his house and beat him up. I broke his legs and he is not even able to walk nowadays)."

Ajay then seriously replied, "Yeh sab jo khabarein aapko milti hai, pata nahi kahaan se milti hai! Iske baare mein main kya kahoon? Aisa kuch nahi hai (I don’t know where you get such news from! How do I even react to such reports? There is nothing like that)."

Meanwhile, Saif had also said, "I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it."