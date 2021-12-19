Sussane Khan wishes rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni on birthday, calls him 'most beautiful energy'

Interior designer Sussane Khan on Sunday penned a heartfelt message for her rumoured beau and actor Arslan Goni on the occasion of his birthday. While wishing him, Sussanse called Arslan Goni 'the most positive energy.'

While sharing a picture with Arslan Goni on Instagram, Sussane wrote, "Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless..#19thofdecember2021." Sussane can be seen giving side hug to Arslan in the photo.

As soon as this picture was posted, her fans started dropping hearts under the post. One of them wrote, "Happy people, sending lots of love, " while another mentioned, "You look so Happy." Meanwhile, there were people who slammed her for taking divorce from Hrithik Roshan and dating Arslan.

Take a look:

Sussanne and Arslan have been spotted spending time together on various occasions. Last month, the rumoured couple attended Anushka Ranjan`s wedding festivities together. Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The former couple shares two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan. (With inputs from ANI)