Sushmita Sen reveals director Mahesh Bhatt insulted her publicly and said 'kya le ke aaye ho?'

Sushmita Sen- Mahesh Bhatt

After charming millions of people in the 90s, Sushmita Sen made a perfect comeback with the web series Aarya. Before making it big in films, Sushmita made India proud by becoming Miss Universe in 1994. After winning the pageant, she made her debut in films with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak (1996).

Recently while speaking to Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, Sen shared an incident related to her debut film. Sushmita recalled her initial days of shooting and asserted that director Mahesh Bhatt insulted him in front of everyone. Sen said that she didn't know how to act, and everything was new for her. The actress asserted, "He is a fabulous director, I will give him that because he broke an ambition in front of 40 media people and 20 production guys, publicly attacking me. I started crying, 'I told you I can't act, why you called me for this, I don't know how to act.' Then, he's like, ‘kya leke aaye ho, playing Miss Universe like this on camera. She can't act to save her life.' I got really angry." Sushmita further asserted that she decided to walk off the set, "I got very angry and started walking off the set. He tried to hold my hand and I just snapped it and told him, ‘No, you don’t talk to me like that.' I was walking away and he grabbed it again and said, ‘That’s anger! Go back and give it....' and I did." So, Bhatt didn't insult her, but that was his way to bring out her anger.

During the same conversation, Sen added that God saved her from getting into marriages. "Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a let down. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody an equal measure of love and respect. It's the most beautiful thing to watch." Feeling fortunate to have not gotten married to those men, Sushmita said that she believes that God protects her also because God protects her two daughters and does not allow her to get into "messy affairs."