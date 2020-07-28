Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reveals why family has not demanded CBI enquiry into his death

Amid Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, friends, and colleagues demanding a CBI enquiry into his death, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently revealed why the late actor's family has not yet demanded a CBI enquiry into his death.

Shweta's answer was in reply to a fan of Sushant who urged her to ask for a CBI probe to "fight for truth" and "fight for your brother". To this, Shweta replied saying that the family is waiting for the Mumbai Police to finish the investigation.

Shweta's reply to the fan read, "We were waiting for Mumbai Police to finish the investigation and come up with their reports." Sushant died of suicide on June 14 and Mumbai Police is currently investigating his death case. Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta recorded his statement on Tuesday and yesterday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was called for questioning at Santacruz Police Station.

On Monday, in a long social media post, Shweta took to her Instagram page and shared an anecdote with the late actor sharing a snippet of conversation she had with Sushant on June 10, four days before he died. In their conversation, she urged him to visit the US and spend time with her. SSR had replied to her stating, "Bohot Mann karta hai Di!".

Talking about their lives post her marriage, Shweta wrote, "Both of us got too busy with our lives. Bhai got into Bollywood and kept making us all proud with his accomplishments but I remained protective of him. I would often ask him to come and visit me in the US so that we can relive our childhood once again away from all the noise."