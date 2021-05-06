Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' co-star Abhilasha Patil dies due to COVID-19 complications

The country has been witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 infections and hopes that India's deadly second wave of COVID-19 was about to peak were swept away on Thursday as it posted record daily infections and deaths and as the virus spread from cities to villages across the world's second-most populous nation.

And with the death toll continuing to be in the rise, and thousands losing their loved ones, another film actor too succumbed to COVID-19 complications.

Actress Abhilasha Patil, who was in her early 40s and appeared in Marathi and Hindi films primarily, passed away due to Covid-19 complications on Wednesday evening. She is survived by her husband and son.

Abhilasha Patil has starred in popular Marathi movies like 'Tujha Manjha Arrange Marriage', 'Bayko Deta Ka Bayko', 'Pipsi' to name a few.

She has also been a part of numerous Bollywood projects like 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Good Newwz', and 'Chhichhore' which featured Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

Sanjay Kulkarni, who shared screen space with Abhilasha Patil in daily soap 'BaapManus', confirmed the news of the actor's demise to indianexpress.com. He said, "Last evening around six, I got a call from Jyoti Patil, who worked with us in BaapManus, about Abhilasha's poor health. I learnt she had gone to Benaras where she got a fever and on her return to Mumbai, she tested positive for coronavirus. I tried reaching out to her, but both of her numbers were switched off. Then around 8.30 pm, actor Anand Prabhu, who played our son on the same show, informed me about her demise. This has been so shocking because she had so much to achieve in life. She had plans. Abhilasha was kind-hearted and such a hardworking artiste. It's a huge loss to the industry."

Several members of the film industry mourned her death.

Actor-director Shashank Udapurkar, who had collaborated with Abhilasha on Prawaas, shared a post on Facebook which read, "Abhilasha Patil, very hard working and energetic co artist.. We worked together in PRAWAAS. Don’t have words to express. RIP Abhilasha Ji (sic)."

Pallavi Ajay also wrote a condolence note in Marathi for Abhilasha.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday recorded 412,262 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began and 3,980 new deaths due to the virus. With this, India's total infection tally went up to 21,077,410 and its death toll was pushed to 230,168, according to the Union health ministry dashboard.

India registered a total of 3,29,113 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 1,72,80,844.

At present, India has 35,66,398 active COVID-19 cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 29,67,75,209 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 5. Of these 19,23,131 samples were tested on Wednesday.