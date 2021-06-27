'Super Dancer 4': Neetu Kapoor recalls naughty Ranbir Kapoor calling fire brigade when he was a kid

Neetu Kapoor recently visited the sets of 'Super Dancer 4' and shared several funny incidents involving her family. The veteran actor shared a memory about her son and actor Ranbir Kapoor calling in on a fire brigade when he was a kid and that too in New York. Neetu revealed that he saw a fire alarm and just pressed it randomly which caused a fire brigade to visit the location.

The actor shared, "Usne dekha aur socha kya hoga agar mein isko dabunga. And he did it. Immediately, itna saare fire brigades ayae niche around the building aur Ranbir dar gaya. He didn’t tell anyone, bas apni daadi ke paas chala gaya and said meine kiya kisi ko batana nahi (He saw it and thought to himself 'let's ring it'. And he did it. Immediately, so many fire trucks arrived downstairs and Ranbir got scared. He didn't tell anyone, just went to his grandmother and told her that he had done it but she should not tell anyone)."

Neetu went on to speak about Ranbir and Anurag Basu who collaborated in 'Barfi!' and 'Jagga Jasoos'. She said, "Jo bhi guest aate hai, wo dada ke saath dance karte hai (I have seen Anurag Basu dance with every guest). And I just love dada ka rhythm. Aur mujhe bahut dil kar raha hai ke main apne bete ka gaana inke saath karu (I wish to dance with him to my son's song)."

Meanwhile, Neetu has been shooting for her upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor on the work front.