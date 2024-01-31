Twitter
Headlines

Meet IAS Radha Raturi, who cracked UPSC exam thrice, now becomes first woman chief secretary of Uttarakhand

Not Ameesha Patel, Akshaye Khanna, but these actors were first considered for Abbas-Mustan's Humraaz

CID actor Dayanand Shetty aka Inspector Daya feels their show was 'sabotaged': 'Kuch internal politics...'

'I’m probably the worst...': Suniel Shetty on hesitation in judging Dance Deewane, asks 'why me?'

Here's how much money Google spent to lay off 12,000 employees

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CID actor Dayanand Shetty aka Inspector Daya feels their show was 'sabotaged': 'Kuch internal politics...'

2024 to be tough for Indian startups in AI-driven profit era

Fighter co-writer Ramon Chibb reacts to Hrithik, Deepika-starrer being called 'jingositic': 'Bashing Pakistan is not...'

7 foods with more folic acid (Vitamin B9) than nuts

Tips for maintaining money plant

Animals that love to sunbathe during winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

CID actor Dayanand Shetty aka Inspector Daya feels their show was 'sabotaged': 'Kuch internal politics...'

'I’m probably the worst...': Suniel Shetty on hesitation in judging Dance Deewane, asks 'why me?'

Jacqueline Fernandez knowingly possessed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's proceeds of crime, ED tells Delhi HC

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'I’m probably the worst...': Suniel Shetty on hesitation in judging Dance Deewane, asks 'why me?'

Suniel Shetty was hesitant to join the dance reality show, Dance Deewane, as a judge, and revealed who encouraged him to say yes tot the show.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 05:53 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian dance reality show Dance Deewane returns with the second season, and this time, the talented dancers will have to impress judges Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty. Colors' Dance Deewane is about to offer the stage for dancers across age groups. The dance floor is set to unite three generations of artists, forming India’s dance families bound by their passion for the art. 

Bollywood's superstar, who is known for her aadayein, Madhuri Dixit Nene, reclaims her throne on its esteemed judges’ panel, along with Hindi cinema's beloved Anna, Suniel Shetty. With Dance Deewane, Suniel will make his debut as a reality show judge. Suniel reveals how he stumbled into this mesmerizing journey of dance. Suniel wasn't keen on judging the dance reality show.  Turns out, it was his family's unanimous cheerleading and the allure of the platform that nudged him into the coveted judge's seat of the dance battle. 

Sharing his thoughts about judging Dance Deewane Suniel Shetty says, "Many people said that this is probably the best decision that I have taken. My mother said that too because she loves this show. My wife, daughter, son, and friends said the same thing. However, initially, I was doubtful about this decision! When the team of the show approached me, I asked ‘Why me?’ I’m probably the worst in the country with two left feet. The team mentioned that they wanted to change this thinking with this Dance Deewane. They said 'Aap bas deewane banke appreciate karo jo aapko acha lagta hai'. That’s when I became comfortable. Thanks to the platform, the show itself, Madhuri, the entire team, and Bharti. I’m happy and glad that I embraced this change.” Dance Deewane will premiere on February 3, 2024, and air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on Colors.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Budget 2024: Finance Ministry bullish on 7 percent plus growth but...

Water supply to be shut down in Delhi for 16 hours on Jan 29 and 30; check list of affected areas

2024 to be tough for Indian startups in AI-driven profit era

Mannara Chopra says Ankita Lokhande getting evicted before her in BB17 finale is 'more than karma' | Exclusive

Modi-Macron effect on India-France ties: The soft power dimension

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE