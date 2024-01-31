'I’m probably the worst...': Suniel Shetty on hesitation in judging Dance Deewane, asks 'why me?'

Indian dance reality show Dance Deewane returns with the second season, and this time, the talented dancers will have to impress judges Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty. Colors' Dance Deewane is about to offer the stage for dancers across age groups. The dance floor is set to unite three generations of artists, forming India’s dance families bound by their passion for the art.

Bollywood's superstar, who is known for her aadayein, Madhuri Dixit Nene, reclaims her throne on its esteemed judges’ panel, along with Hindi cinema's beloved Anna, Suniel Shetty. With Dance Deewane, Suniel will make his debut as a reality show judge. Suniel reveals how he stumbled into this mesmerizing journey of dance. Suniel wasn't keen on judging the dance reality show. Turns out, it was his family's unanimous cheerleading and the allure of the platform that nudged him into the coveted judge's seat of the dance battle.

Sharing his thoughts about judging Dance Deewane Suniel Shetty says, "Many people said that this is probably the best decision that I have taken. My mother said that too because she loves this show. My wife, daughter, son, and friends said the same thing. However, initially, I was doubtful about this decision! When the team of the show approached me, I asked ‘Why me?’ I’m probably the worst in the country with two left feet. The team mentioned that they wanted to change this thinking with this Dance Deewane. They said 'Aap bas deewane banke appreciate karo jo aapko acha lagta hai'. That’s when I became comfortable. Thanks to the platform, the show itself, Madhuri, the entire team, and Bharti. I’m happy and glad that I embraced this change.” Dance Deewane will premiere on February 3, 2024, and air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on Colors.