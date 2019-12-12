'Street Dancer 3D': Varun Dhawan flaunts his ripped body and tattoos in new poster

Only a few days are left for the unveiling of Street Dancer 3D trailer. The film is touted to be the third instalment in ABCD franchise and has Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film marks the reunion of ABCD 2 lead actors along with Nora Fatehi. The movie is directed by Remo Dsouza and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T Series. The shoot for Street Dancer 3D commenced with the blessings sought at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Now, the official poster of Street Dancer 3D is out and it features Varun. In the poster, we see the handsome hunk flaunting his eight-pack abs with ripped muscles. He is seen wearing a black sleeveless armour suit with a hoodie and also sported a couple of tattoos. Varun posted the poster with a caption stating, "Boom #SD3 #streetdancer. Trailer out 18th Dec Only 7 sleeps away"

Check out the poster below:

Meanwhile, talking about Street Dancer, Nora, who plays a pivotal role told DNA After Hrs, "Varun and Shraddha were extremely accepting and supportive of me. They took me under their wings and made me feel like family. I would lose patience with myself if I didn’t get a move right, if I forgot the choreography or due to stress, ended up giving too many takes and beating myself up as an artist."

She also said, "Sometimes, Varun would teach me how to calm down and be patient. He would say, ‘It’s okay even if you need too many takes or mess up with the choreography’.” She shared great camaraderie with all her co-stars as well. She informs us, “As we suffered a lot of physical pain, we would do a lot of masti to ignore it and stay positive. There were a lot of pranks on the sets."

Street Dancer 3D trailer will be out on December 18, 2019, while the film will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.