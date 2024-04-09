Twitter
Srikanth trailer: Rajkummar Rao's visually impaired Srikanth Bolla sues Indian education system, becomes industrialist

Srikanth trailer: Rajkummar Rao's visually impaired Srikanth Bolla sues Indian education system, becomes industrialist

K. Raheja Realty poised to touch new heights

Kapur’s Zyber 365 Group, Asia’s fastest unicorn, and CashKaro, India’s largest cashback giant, join hands

Eid 2024: Crescent moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid in India on....

Srikanth trailer: Rajkummar Rao's visually impaired Srikanth Bolla sues Indian education system, becomes industrialist

Rajkummar Rao-starrer Srikanth is the inspirational biopic of the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who founded Bollant Industries.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 07:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rajkummar Rao in Srikanth/Trailer screengrab from YouTube
The makers of Srikanth, earlier titled Sri, unveiled the trailer of the film on Tuesday, April 9. Rajkummar Rao portrays Srikanth Bolla, the visually impaired industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries in the inspirational biopic. The trailer launch event was also attended by the real-life hero, Srikanth Bolla and his wife Veera Swathi.

The three-minute and 17-second video begins with Rajkummar as Srikanth saying to the former president Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, "I want to be the first visually challenged president of the country." The trailer shows how Srikanth and his teacher, played by Jyotika, sue the Indian education system to allow him to study science after Class Xth. It also shows how he goes on to study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and returns to India to create jobs for the differently-abled individuals.

The movie promises to be an extraordinary journey, encapsulating themes of determination, resilience, and triumph. The trailer not only showcases the journey of a visually impaired man but also a story of his unique character and how he goes on to make his disability his strength and not a weakness.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film also features Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani under their banners of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. Srikanth will release in theatres on May 10.

READ | Made in Rs 8 crore, this film earned Rs 104 crore, won three National Film Awards, its climax surprised everyone

