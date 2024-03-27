Sonam Kapoor becomes only Indian actor to be inducted as member by prestigious art museum Tate Modern London

Sonam Kapoor has become the first Indian actor to be inducted as a member by Tate Modern Museum in London

Sonam Kapoor is regarded as a fashion icon and due to her stature as a film star a cultural ambassador from India. Given that Sonam spends a considerable amount of time in the West, she is regarded as a thought-leader of style, fashion and art. Tate Modern, one of the largest museums of modern and contemporary art in the world, has inducted Sonam as a member of their South Asia Acquisition Committee.

Sonam is the only Indian actor to be inducted for this crucial role to champion Indian and South Asian art by Tate Modern. An elated Sonam Kapoor says, “I’m deeply honoured to join the prestigious Tate Modern as a member of their South Asia Acquisition Committee. My fascination with Indian and South Asian art has been a lifelong journey, during which I have endeavored to champion our artists at every opportunity.”

The actress adds, “South Asia’s rich legacy of art is finally gaining the global recognition it deserves. As an Indian and a South Asian, it’s a privilege to witness our art taking center stage. This role at Tate Modern allows me to actively endorse and advocate for our remarkable artworks and artists on a historic platform. It’s a proud moment, not just for me, but for our entire art community, as we work together to elevate the presence of South Asian art, worldwide.”

Sonam was last seen on screen in the 2023 thriller Blind, which marked her OTT debut. Prior to that, barring a cameo in AK vs AK, she had been on a break from acting since 2019 owing to the birth of her son.

