Sidharth Shukla gets savagely trolled for his post on Afghanistan crisis, here's why

Everyone has been shaken by the Afghanistan crisis. Many celebrities have voiced their emotions about the situation on Instagram. Sidharth Shukla was another actor who did the same.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth posted a photo of himself and captioned it “Feeling sorry for the state Afganistan is in….Does humanity still exist…!!!!”

However, he was brutally trolled shortly after sharing his message, with brickbats arriving in all kinds and from all directions. One wrote, “Humanity is long gone, especially after you put up a post with your photo showing your concern for Afghanistan. Such is the IQ of BB contestants and the so-called winner. Shame!!!”

Sidharth Shukla works in Hindi television and movies as an actor, host, and model. He is most known for his parts in 'Broken But Beautiful 3'. 'Balika Vadhu," and 'Dil Se Dil Tak', He won reality series such as 'Bigg Boss 13' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'. He was the host of the shows 'Savdhaan India' and India's Got Talent'.

He made his acting debut in the Sony TV series Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, in which he co-starred alongside Aastha Chaudhary. Shukla portrayed Shubh Ranawat, a man who was committed to his career and his family. In February of 2009, the show came to an end.

In 2009, he played Veer Vardhan Singh opposite Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aditi Tailang in Star One's "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi." In September of 2010, the show came to an end. He also appeared in a few episodes of ‘Aahat' after ‘Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi' finished.

In 2011, he appeared as Rahul Kashyap in ‘Love U Zindagi’ opposite Pavitra Punia on StarPlus. The show was inspired by the Bollywood movie ‘Jab We Met’. He also appeared in an episode of ‘CID’.

