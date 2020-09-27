Shruti Haasan reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'gutter' remark; asks where isn't there bad stuff

Shruti Haasan, who has been constantly working in movies in the Hindi and South Indian film industry, was asked about her views on the current scenario and actor Kangana Ranaut's 'gutter' remark. For the uninformed, while referring to Bollywood, Ranaut had said she works in a 'gutter'.

The comment did not go down well with many. Shruti Haasan also had strong views on the same during an interview with Hindustan Times. She said that it is not fair to drag one industry and questioned where isn't there bad stuff.

"If you are the girl who doesn’t want to suck up to the boss in your corporate office, you will pay the price of it. Are you okay with it, that’s a different question. I don’t think it’s fair to drag one industry down for whatever reason. Yes, there is bad stuff, but tell me, where isn’t the bad stuff?" questioned the actress.

Talking about her own experience, Shruti said, "I can very proudly say I’m not a party to the things I don’t agree with. It doesn’t matter if it’s the biggest director or whoever. I’m not even talking about exploitation, I’m talking about when I don’t like their vibes. I just don’t talk to them, and I have paid heavy prices for this, where I have not got films, they feel I am not interested. That’s okay. That’s a price I chose to pay."

The actress also spoke about the topic of nepotism, which came to limelight after Kangana's claims. "I am fortunate enough to have a support structure of friends and people around. It is just my job. But this is what you will find in medical, corporate any field, except you aren’t taking an interview there. I promise, if you go and interview a female doctor, or a corporate head, or someone in even your own fraternity, they would have tonnes to say about their industry, which is pleasant and unpleasant. Our role as people is to fight injustice," Shruti said.