HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shocking! More than 30 phones stolen outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

At least 30 fans of Shah Rukh Khan queued up at the Mumbai police station to file FIRs after finding they were robbed of their phones on Thursday night when they stood outside the actor’s residence to wish him on the eve of his 58th birthday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

Every year on his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans who gather in huge numbers outside his Mumbai residence Mannat. This year was no different, he was seen greeting his fans and the videos are now going viral on social media.

However, more than 30 phones have been stolen outside Mannat. At least 30 fans of the Badshah queued up at the Mumbai police station to file FIRs after finding they were robbed of their phones on Thursday night when they stood outside the actor’s residence to wish him on the eve of his 58th birthday.

Mumbai police have filed an FIR. Meanwhile, SRK took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude to fans for all the sweet birthday wishes. He wrote, “It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it.”

The ‘Pathaan’ actor appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow and waved at his fans, who were left enthralled while cheering at the sight of the superstar. King Khan also marked the occasion with his signature arms pose in front of his fans.

The ‘Jawan’ actor donned a plain black T-shirt with camouflage trousers. He looked uber cool in a black cap. Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, and huge posters of SRK along with them.

Every year, fans gather outside SRK’s home in large numbers to catch a glimpse of ‘King Khan’ of Bollywood, and the fans continued their ritual this year as well. SRK’s charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like Baazigar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zara, and many more. (With inputs from ANI)

