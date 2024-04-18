Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 15 Plus available at Rs 24,999 after Rs 57,000 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

This actress worked with SRK, Ajay Devgn, met her husband during IPL who was accused of love jihad, is married to..

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's assets worth Rs 98 crore attached by ED in money laundering case

Nestle getting children addicted to sugar, Cerelac contains 3 grams of sugar per serving in India but not in…

Meet man who used to sell newspapers at 9, left high-paying job to crack UPSC, he is now…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 15 Plus available at Rs 24,999 after Rs 57,000 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

This actress worked with SRK, Ajay Devgn, met her husband during IPL who was accused of love jihad, is married to..

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's assets worth Rs 98 crore attached by ED in money laundering case

Are eggs considered vegetarian or non-vegetarian?

Stunning photos captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope 

Do you know who invented helicopter?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

This actress worked with SRK, Ajay Devgn, met her husband during IPL who was accused of love jihad, is married to..

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Madhavan's heroine, who gained fame due to cricket, faced controversy for her dressing, is now...

Meet actress who is a superstar, went through 2 failed marriages, was rumoured to be close to former PM, is now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's assets worth Rs 98 crore attached by ED in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 98 crore of actress Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached assets worth Rs 98 crore, including a bungalow in Pune and equity shares, of actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra as part of a money laundering investigation. The case pertains to cheating of investor funds through use of Bitcoins.

The attached properties include residential flat in Juhu (Mumbai) presently in the name of Shetty and residential bungalow in Pune and equity shares in the name of Kundra, the federal agency said in a statement.

A provisional attachment order has been issued under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these properties worth Rs 97.79 crore, it said.

The money laundering case stems from FIRs of the Maharashtra Police and Delhi Police against a company named Variable Tech Pte Ltd, Late Amit Bhardwaj, Ajay Bhardwaj, Vivek Bhardwaj, Simpy Bhardwaj, Mahender Bhardwaj and number of agents, where it was alleged that they had collected huge amounts of funds in the form of Bitcoins (worth Rs 6,600 crore in 2017) from gullible public with the false promises of 10 per cent per month return in the form of Bitcoins.

The promoters cheated the investors and have been concealing the ill gotten Bitcoins in obscure online wallets, the ED alleged. Kundra, it claimed, received 285 Bitcoins from the mastermind and promoter of Gain Bitcoin Ponzi "s" Amit Bhardwaj for setting up Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine. Kundra is still in possession of 285 Bitcoins which are presently valued at more than Rs 150 crore, the ED said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Chennai North Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

'World's largest democracy': US recognises India as important strategic partner despite recent criticisms in media

Not Thalapathy Vijay or Dhanush; Sandeep Reddy Vanga says this Tamil star can play Ranbir Kapoor's role in Animal

MI vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Alec Baldwin shooting case explained: Why Rust armorer will spend 18 months in jail for incident that killed crew member

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement