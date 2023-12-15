'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's chemistry, electrifying moves in Fighter song give fans goosebumps

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan set the internet on fire with their sizzling chemistry and electrifying dance moves in Fighter's new song Sher Khul Gaye.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to entertain the audience with their sizzling chemistry in their upcoming movie Fighter. The trailer already created a huge buzz for the movie and now, the makers have released a groovy dance number from the song leaving fans impressed.

On Friday, the makers of Fighter released a groovy dance number titled Sher Khul Gaye and Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in the song and their electrifying dance moves have left fans impressed. The song is a party number packed with infectious dance beats. Vishal & Sheykhar, Benny Dayal, and Shilpa Rao have lent their remarkable voices to this melody, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The song is composed by Vishal & Sheykhar and choreographed by the duo Bosco-Caesar.

Netizens showered love on the song and expressed their excitement for the movie in the comment section. One of the comments read, "Whenever I see Hritik sir with new dance steps, I get goosebumps all over my body. no one can dance like Hritik sir... he is just MJ in dance." Another wrote, "This is not a song this is pure Goosebumps." Another comment read, "This song is a perfect masterpiece for 31st night club/party track." Another wrote, "A dance duet that's pure magic and brilliance."

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter is an aerial action entertainer. This film intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor. The film stars Karan Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor along with others in key roles, and is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25.

Meanwhile, other than this, Hrithik Roshan also has War 2 in the pipeline Deepika Padukone on the other hand has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again wherein she will be seen playing the role of a cop, and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.