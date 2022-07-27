Shamshera director Karan Malhotra reacts to film's failure, admits 'I could not handle hate...'

Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor's actioner Shamshera was expected to be the 'saviour of Bollywood.' But the comeback of Kapoor has tanked miserably at the box office. However, the director Karan Malhotra has expressed his view on his film, and he has stated, "Shamshera is mine."

Karan shared his feeling on Twitter in a prolonged post and said, "My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. "I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage."

Karan agreed that he ignored his film for its dismal performance. "My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine. Will face everything together, the good the bad and the ugly." He continued, "A huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera."

Here's the tweet

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's latest outing Shamshera has failed miserably at the box office. The film tanked on its first Monday as it recorded a 70 per cent drop in bookings, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama. As per the report, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera reportedly earned merely Rs 4 crore on Monday, the first weekday for the film.

The film raised Rs 31 crore in box office collections in the first three days, the makers said Monday. YRF shared the first-weekend box office figures of the film in a note. "'Shamshera' - India NBOC Day 1 - Rs 10.25 Cr Day 2 - Rs 10.50 Cr Day 3 - Rs 11.00 Cr. Total - 31.75 Cr," the studio stated. Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Shamshera was released in theatres on July 22.