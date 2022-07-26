Shamshera box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's film tanks, records 70 percent drop in bookings on Monday

Shamshera box office collection/File photo

Shamshera box office collection day 4: Actor Ranbir Kapoor's latest outing Shamshera has failed miserably at the box office. The film tanked on its first Monday as it recorded a 70 per cent drop in bookings, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama. As per the report, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera reportedly earned merely Rs 4 crore on Monday, the first weekday for the film.

Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Shamshera was released in theatres on July 22.

The film raised Rs 31 crore in box office collections in th first three days, the makers said Monday. YRF shared the first-weekend box office figures of the film in a note. "'Shamshera' - India NBOC Day 1 - Rs 10.25 Cr Day 2 - Rs 10.50 Cr Day 3 - Rs 11.00 Cr. Total - 31.75 Cr," the studio stated.

READ: Ekta Kapoor reacts to KRK's claim Ek Villain Returns is a Korean film's remake, says 'don't know what he's watching'

Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, Shamshera was billed as a big-scale action-drama set in the 1800s. Trade experts had expected the film to work wonders at the box office as it marked the return of Ranbir Kapoor to the big screen after his 2018 blockbuster Sanju. But Shamshera started slow and has since been unable to register any major spike in its collection.

The film chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe, headed by Ranbir Kapoor who plays the dual role of Shamshera and his son, Balli, fighting for their right and independence from the British.