Shahid Kapoor reveals what Kabir Singh would do during 21-day lockdown in India

Last night prime minister Narendra Modi announced that India would be under 21-day lockdown. Soon after, people were wondering what could be done during the home-quarantine period. At this time, Shahid Kapoor hosted a question and answer round with his fans and happened to answer what would Kabir Singh do if he were in the time.

After the user asked Shahid Kapoor the question, he went on to give a sweet yet unexpected answer, because 'rules are rules bro'. Shahid replied writing, "Hug preeti ( the dog ) and make do. Rules are rules bro."

Here's his tweet:

Kabir Singh marked Shahid Kapoor's highest-grossing film in 15 years of his career. The actor received due as an actor for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Shahid Kapoor's on-sceen bond with Preeti, played by Kiara Advani, was well-appreciated and memes were made on the same, which went on to become evergreen.

'Kabir Singh' was the remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Telugu directorial film 'Arjun Reddy'. The movie starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. Apart from 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh', the movie was also remade in Tamil as 'Adithya Varma'.