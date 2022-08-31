Aryan Khan parties with Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif at Gully Boy actress Shruti Chauhan's birthday bash

Shruti Chauhan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif were spotted partying together at their common friend Shruti Chauhan's birthday bash in Mumbai over the weekend. Shruti, who has acted in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy, shared the photos from the celebrations on her Instagram account.

The photos from the party, which took place at the famous Japanese restaurant named Koishii in Mumbai, went viral across the internet quickly. In one of the photos, the birthday girl is seen posing with Aryan who is dressed in a black t-shirt paired with denim jeans and a yellow-blue jacket. In another click, Isabelle Kaif, dressed in LBD (little black dress), and another of their friend can be seen hugging Shruti.

Sharing the pictures, Shruti also penned a long note thanking her family and friends for the wishes. Her note reads, "Luckiest girl in the world for all I have ever gotten in my life and to have so many people love me so immensely. Couldn’t be more loved and just so so grateful for everything I have ever had. Thank you to all my beautiful friends who are like my family and everyone who wished and sent me the most heartwarming messages."

She concluded, "It was so overwhelming to read all of it. It means the world to me. There is nothing I wanted more than to spend it with all my close people! And I’m sorry whoever I missed tagging, or don’t have pictures with, you know we had more fun than to think about it! Love you all who came and those who couldn’t. It meant so much to me! Thank you thank you, everyone."



Popular television actor Karan Tacker, who has been seen in famous shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, was also spotted in the party pictures.