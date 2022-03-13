Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat: Inside photos, videos of Rs 200 crore bungalow

It was during the shoot of the 1997 film 'Yes Boss' that Mannat first caught Shah Rukh Khan's attention. Located in Mumbai's Bandstand neighbourhood, the palatial sea-facing bungalow is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 200 crore. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's abode in Mumbai is a six-storey-high bungalow with multiple bedrooms and living areas. Besides this, a gymnasium, a library, and a personal auditorium are also what the house comprises.

Suhana Khan recently shared a glimpse of their home life that featured her little brother AbRam Khan. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Suhana shared a new picture in which AbRam could be seen leaning on a carpet in front of the bed while playing a video game on a tablet, with his back towards the camera. The bedroom they were in opened up to a serene view of the sea from the balcony.



AbRam Khan's room

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son AbRam's room features hardwood floors along with interiors in white and bright blue. A portion of the room has been converted into a play area.



Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's room

One room you cannot miss is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's bedroom. A wooden door leads to a large room with white marble flooring that includes a brown velvet couch, and a king-size bed furnished with a combination of gold pillows and animal print cushions.



Mannat Terrace area

The expansive terrace of Mannat had been carefully designed to give the family privacy as well as allow Shah Rukh Khan to greet his fans when they gather around his home on special occasions.



Mannat office space

Gauri and Shah Rukh's home office is aesthetically pleasing. Wooden cabinets on two ends with glass shelves connecting them, an abstract painting on the wall and a wooden table make the place look warm and appealing.

Mannat Study area

The study area is where the actor supposedly spends a lot of his time. Behind SRK one can see that the whole study room is done in woodwork. On one side is a bookshelf, while on one the other end is another floor-to-ceiling shelf that is stacked with all the awards the actor has received over the years.