Shah Rukh Khan promotes Dunki in Dubai, leaves fans mesmerised with drone show recreating actor's signature pose: Watch

Shah Rukh Khan continued his tradition of promoting his films in Dubai, and for the first time, there was a drone show recreating the iconic SRK's signature pose.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming comedy-drama film Dunki. On Tuesday, the official trailer of the film was played at the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, followed by a special drone show as a part of the film’s promotion. 

Kickstarting the promotional journey from Dubai, SRK is totally taking over the city with his charm. He visited VOX Cinemas Dubai where received a grand welcome from the people on the Dunki Day 1 promotions. SRK also visited the Global Village and was seen spreading his charm. 

During the show, several drones light up the sky. Patterns varied from Shah Rukh Khan’s name to Dunki title, an aeroplane and the actor’s signature open arms pose were made in the sky by the drones.Several pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media. The actor’s fan club SRK universe shared several pictures and videos from the grand event.

Adding to the excitement, the makers unveiled Dunki Diaries where SRK Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee Pannu were seen in a candid conversation sharing some interesting stories about Dunki. Rajkumar Hirani even released the Banda song as his surprise for Hardy's character. For the grand promotional event, Shah Rukh Khan donned a black T-shirt and matching denim paired with a red jacket and black sunglasses. 

Here are the glimpses 

Dunki marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film features an ensemble cast, with characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 21, 2023.

(Inputs from ANI)

