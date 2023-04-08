Shah Rukh Khan meets acid attack survivors in Kolkata, fans call him 'megastar with purest heart'

Shah Rukh Khan with acid attack survivors/Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan is not just the king of romance, he is the king of hearts as well. The superstar runs Meer Foundation, which organises corrective surgeries for acid attack survivors. Through his NGO, the actor met the acid attack survivors in Kolkata on Friday, April 7, and the pictures of the same are now being shared by his fan groups on social media.

The Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club shared the photos of the actor posing with each of the acid attack survivors on their social media handles with the caption, "Jo dil jeette hain woh kabhi haarte nahi (The ones who win hearts never lose) The King Of Hearts with the ones who swim against the tide & emerged as winners in the game of life - the acid attack survivors." Several of his fans showered their love on SRK calling him 'King of Hearts' and 'megastar with purest heart'.

Jo dil jeette hain woh kabhi haarte nahi The King Of Hearts with the ones who swim against the tide & emerged as winners in the game of life - the acid attack survivors #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #KKR #MeerFoundation #ToGETherStronger #RealSurvivor #MorePowerToYou pic.twitter.com/GPbI652n4S April 8, 2023

King Shah Rukh Khan with acid attack victims.



There'll be many superstar, but @iamsrk will remain standout as the MEGASTAR with Purest Heart. pic.twitter.com/t5Gp2Xu5ZN — Arijit (FAN) (@SRKsArijit) April 8, 2023

The actor, along with his daughter Suhana Khan, visited the City of Joy on Thursday, April 6, to watch his team Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens. KKR easily defeated RCB by 81 runs. The photos and videos of Shah Rukh teaching Virat Kohli the steps of Jhoome Jo Pathaan went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after headlining the Rs 1000 crore blockbuster Pathaan earlier this year, the actor will be seen next in Atlee's Jawan whose first look showed him with a bandaged face and caused havoc on the internet. Slated to release on June 2, 2023, the actioner features Nayanthara opposite the superstar in the lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

The third Shah Rukh Khan film set to release later this year is Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. A social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration, it features Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady and will arrive in theaters as a Christmas gift on December 22.