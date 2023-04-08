Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shah Rukh Khan meets acid attack survivors in Kolkata, fans call him 'megastar with purest heart'

Shah Rukh Khan visited Kolkata on Thursday to watch his team KKR's IPL match against RCB. On Friday, the superstar met with the acid attack survivors in the city through his NGO Meer Foundation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 07:41 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan meets acid attack survivors in Kolkata, fans call him 'megastar with purest heart'
Shah Rukh Khan with acid attack survivors/Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan is not just the king of romance, he is the king of hearts as well. The superstar runs Meer Foundation, which organises corrective surgeries for acid attack survivors. Through his NGO, the actor met the acid attack survivors in Kolkata on Friday, April 7, and the pictures of the same are now being shared by his fan groups on social media.

The Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club shared the photos of the actor posing with each of the acid attack survivors on their social media handles with the caption, "Jo dil jeette hain woh kabhi haarte nahi (The ones who win hearts never lose) The King Of Hearts with the ones who swim against the tide & emerged as winners in the game of life - the acid attack survivors." Several of his fans showered their love on SRK calling him 'King of Hearts' and 'megastar with purest heart'.

The actor, along with his daughter Suhana Khan, visited the City of Joy on Thursday, April 6, to watch his team Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens. KKR easily defeated RCB by 81 runs. The photos and videos of Shah Rukh teaching Virat Kohli the steps of Jhoome Jo Pathaan went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after headlining the Rs 1000 crore blockbuster Pathaan earlier this year, the actor will be seen next in Atlee's Jawan whose first look showed him with a bandaged face and caused havoc on the internet. Slated to release on June 2, 2023, the actioner features Nayanthara opposite the superstar in the lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

The third Shah Rukh Khan film set to release later this year is Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. A social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration, it features Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady and will arrive in theaters as a Christmas gift on December 22.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pic: Palak Tiwari sizzles in multi-colored lehenga choli
From Amitabh Bachchan-Kunal Kapoor to Karan Johar-Aditya Chopra: Bollywood celebs you didn't know were related
Anand Mahindra lifestyle: Know net worth, luxurious properties, expensive cars owned by him
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
In pics: 6 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in glamorous outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
40-year-old drunk passenger tries to open emergency door on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.