Shah Rukh Khan rolls back the years as he poses in black suit, fans wonder why he doesn't age: 'Thought it’s Aryan...'

Shah Rukh Khan/Pooja Dadlani Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan broke the internet on Friday night when her manager Pooja Dadlani shared the superstar's pictures on her Instagram. Shah Rukh looked handsome and sexy in an all-black outfit and his photos went viral on social media. Pooja captioned the pictures as, "Friday night!".

Multiple SRK fans wondered why the superstar doesn't age as they shared in comments that the 57-year-old superstar is giving tough competition to his son Aryan Khan, who celebrated his 25th birthday last year. One of his fans wrote, "Oh my god he looks like Aryan, or Aryan looks like him", while another commented, "Thought it’s Aryan for a second".

Shah Rukh made his comeback earlier this year with the actioner Pathaan, which also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles. The film became one of the highest-grossing movies in the history of Indian cinema, earning more than Rs 1000 crore at the box office. It recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 22 after almost two months of its release on January 25.

After the Siddharth Anand directorial, SRK will be seen next in Atlee's Jawan whose first look showed Shah Rukh Khan with a bandaged face and caused havoc on the internet. Slated to release on June 2, 2023, the action-packed entertainer features Nayanthara opposite the superstar in the lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

The third Shah Rukh Khan film set to release later this year is Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. A social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration, it features Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady and will arrive in theaters as a Christmas gift on December 22.



