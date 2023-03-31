Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shah Rukh Khan rolls back the years as he poses in black suit, fans wonder why he doesn't age: 'Thought it’s Aryan...'

Shah Rukh Khan's stunning photos, shared by his manager Pooja Dadlani, in black suit broke the internet on Friday night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan rolls back the years as he poses in black suit, fans wonder why he doesn't age: 'Thought it’s Aryan...'
Shah Rukh Khan/Pooja Dadlani Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan broke the internet on Friday night when her manager Pooja Dadlani shared the superstar's pictures on her Instagram. Shah Rukh looked handsome and sexy in an all-black outfit and his photos went viral on social media. Pooja captioned the pictures as, "Friday night!".

Multiple SRK fans wondered why the superstar doesn't age as they shared in comments that the 57-year-old superstar is giving tough competition to his son Aryan Khan, who celebrated his 25th birthday last year. One of his fans wrote, "Oh my god he looks like Aryan, or Aryan looks like him", while another commented, "Thought it’s Aryan for a second".

Shah Rukh made his comeback earlier this year with the actioner Pathaan, which also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles. The film became one of the highest-grossing movies in the history of Indian cinema, earning more than Rs 1000 crore at the box office. It recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 22 after almost two months of its release on January 25.

After the Siddharth Anand directorial, SRK will be seen next in Atlee's Jawan whose first look showed Shah Rukh Khan with a bandaged face and caused havoc on the internet. Slated to release on June 2, 2023, the action-packed entertainer features Nayanthara opposite the superstar in the lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

The third Shah Rukh Khan film set to release later this year is Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. A social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration, it features Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady and will arrive in theaters as a Christmas gift on December 22.

READ | Salman Khan poses with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan at NMACC launch; netizens say 'Bhai ne shaadi ki hoti toh...'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Aadhaar-PAN linking, mutual fund nomination and more: 5 deadlines ending on March 31
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Big setback for Gujarat Titans! Kane Williamson injured trying to stop a six
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.