Shah Rukh Khan watches Pathaan with wife Gauri, kids Suhana, Aryan; private screening photos go viral

In the next eight days, the four-year absence of Shah Rukh Khan from the big screen will end with a bang. Siddharth Anand-directed Pathaan has already generated enough buzz, and fans are waiting for the big screen to explode.

Recently, SRK watched the actioner with his family and they were all captured smiling after the screening. As per the report ETimes, a private family screening was arranged, presumably at Yash Raj Studios, and it was attended by Khan with his wife Gauri, kids Suhana and Aryan, Gauri's mother Savita Chhibber and Shahrukh’s sister Shehnaz Khan."

Post-screening, the family was captured by the paparazzi, and they all looked happy with the experience. While Aryan and Shah twined in white. Suhana was spotted wearing a tracksuit with a hoodie.

The report further stated that on Monday, the Delhi High Court passed a decision and ordered Yash Raj Films to prepare subtitles, close captioning and audio description in Hindi for Pathaan. So that, even the visually impaired and the hearing impaired audience can enjoy the film on OTT platforms. The court also informed them to submit the film with said modifications to the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) again.

The action-packed trailer of Pathaan, which was unveiled earlier this week, was showcased on Burj Khalia, the world's tallest building, on Saturday, January 14. Shah Rukh Khan and the director Siddharth Anand were present at the occasion, which was attended by hundreds of SRK fans.

Shah Rukh recited the film's famous dialogue seen in the trailer, "Party Pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan toh aaega aur saath mein pataakhe bhi laaega (If you keep a party at Pathaan's home so he will definitely come for the hospitality and will bring crackers too)", and also danced to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The photos and videos from the Dubai event went viral on social media in no time.

