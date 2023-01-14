Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham-starrer's trailer lights up Burj Khalifa, video goes viral

Pathaan trailer at Burj Khalifa/Shah Rukh Khan Universe Instagram

The action-packed trailer of Pathaan, which was unveiled earlier this week, was showcased on Burj Khalia, the world's tallest building, on Saturday, January 14. Shah Rukh Khan and the director Siddharth Anand were present at the occasion, which was attended by hundreds of SRK fans.

Shah Rukh recited the film's famous dialogue seen in the trailer, "Party Pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan toh aaega aur saath mein pataakhe bhi laaega (If you keep a party at Pathaan's home so he will definitely come for the hospitality and will bring crackers too)", and also danced to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The photos and videos from the Dubai event are now going viral on social media.

Talking about the upcoming actioner, the adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film presents SRK as the titular character of a gun-toting spy with a license to kill. He is pitted against John Abraham's Jim who is planning a deadly terrorist attack on India. In his mission to stop Jim, Pathaan is helped by Deepika Padukone who also plays a spy.



READ | John Abraham pens note on Pathaan amid his rumoured tiff with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Want to say so much but...'

The Siddharth Anand directorial is slated to release in cinemas on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Though not seen in the trailer, Salman Khan has confirmed that he will be seen in the film in his Tiger avatar. It is also rumoured that Hrithik Roshan will also appear as Kabir from War in the post-credit sequence paving the way forward for the YRF spy universe.

Pathaan is Anand's seventh directorial. His first four films namely Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Anjaana Anjaani were romantic comedies before he turned to action-genre with Bang Bang! and War. His next film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is touted to be India's first aerial actioner.