Pathaan director Siddharth Anand and crew lift Shah Rukh Khan in unseen BTS photo from sets, fans call it 'adorable'

Pathaan BTS photo-Rajvir Ashar/Instagram

An unseen behind-the-scenes photo from the Pathaan sets is going viral on the internet. The picture, which was shared by the film's assistant director Rajvir Ashar on Sunday, sees the director Siddharth Anand and the crew lifting Shah Rukh Khan, and the superstar is seen flashing his dimples.

Rajvir captioned the photo, "Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezaar kijiye JALDI MILTE HAI...#PATHAAN SE!!! (Why and how did he get this name, you will have to wait a while for this, let's meet Pathaan soon) 25th January 2023...ONLY IN CINEMAS!". He added the hashtag #10DaysToPathaan and used fire, crackers, tornado, and biceps emojis in his post.

Shah Rukh Khan's fans stormed the comments section calling the photo 'adorable'. One fan wrote, "Thank you for treating our Shah Rukh Khan like this, you all are gem", while another commented, "Emotions (red heart emojis) also it looks like SRK has enlarged his hands to give a short jhappi (warm hug) to you."

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the upcoming actioner sees Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles. Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia will also be seen in pivotal roles. Though not seen in the trailer, Salman Khan has confirmed that he will be seen in the film in his Tiger avatar. It is also rumoured that Hrithik Roshan will also appear as Kabir from War in the post-credit sequence paving the way forward for the YRF spy universe.



The Siddharth Anand directorial is slated to release in cinemas on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is Anand's seventh directorial. His first four films namely Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Anjaana Anjaani were romantic comedies before he turned to action-genre with Bang Bang! and War.