Shah Rukh Khan drops FIRST look from Pathaan, celebrates 30 years in films

Shah Rukh Khan /Instagram

The well-adored Shah Rukh Khan has now worked in the Bollywood industry for thirty magnificent years. Since then, fans have referred to him as Badhshah, and not a day goes by that they don't gather outside of his home to catch a look of him.

The actor released his first look from Pathaan to commemorate this milestone, and it is very intense.

Check out the video here:



Along with Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone play key roles in Pathaan, which will be released on January 25, 2023.



For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan had officially announced the film on Wednesday, March 2 with its release date of January 25, 2023.

Sharing the teaser on his social media handles, SRK wrote, "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf".



The teaser shows Deepika and John introducing Shah Rukh Khan's titular character with no religious and caste background. SRK's voice is then heard in the background adding more information to his character saying that he took his national identity as his religion.