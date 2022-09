SRK

Shah Rukh Khan made a surprise entry at his Jawaan director Atlee's birthday celebration. The actor posed with the birthday boy and Master star Thalapathy Vijay

Here's the image

What more can I ask on my bday , the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/sUdmMrk0hw September 22, 2022

Jawaan will release in cinemas on June 2, 2023