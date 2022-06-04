Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan shares movie posters, says 'project has seen its wait'

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan has opened up on his upcoming actioner Jawan and launched film posters in different languages. SRK took his views on Atlee's film to social media and added that Jawan was in due form some time, but due to different circumstances, the film couldn't happen earlier.

In his post, the actor said, "It’s a special RC (Red Chillies) project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_GauravVerma the Co-Producer, @Atlee_dir and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!"

Yesterday, SRK broke the internet by sharing the teaser of the film. Jawan, a gigantic action entertainer starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee, has finally been revealed by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is expected to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and a cast of Indian actors.

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Talking about creating Jawan, director Atlee said, “Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven in to create a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before”.

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and produced by Gauri Khan, is released by Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's first pan-India film, will be released on June 2, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.