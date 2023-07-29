On Sanjay Dutt's 64th birthday, makers of Vijay's Leo unveiled actor's badass look; impressed netizens call it 'epic'

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj gave a perfect treat to fans of Bollywood's very-own Baba aka Sanjay Dutt. His look from Vijay's Leo will certainly match up to Dutt's badass persona.

As Sanjay Dutt turned 64, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo unveiled the first glimpse of Dutt from the movie. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj dropped a video of his upcoming film, unveiling film's baddie, Anthony Das aka Sanjay Dutt's ruthless character from the movie. The team Leo celebrated Sanjay Dutt's birthday by releasing the look, and they have given perfect birthday present to Baba's fans.

The 37-second video shows, a deadly, ruthless, Anthony smoking a cigarette, dialling a number on his phone, and waving at someone with his devilish smile. Lokesh shared the video with the caption, "Meet #AntonyDas. A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you!"

Here's the look

Meet #AntonyDas

A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with yo pic.twitter.com/UuonlCF3Qa — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 29, 2023

As soon as the video was shared, several netizens, fans of Vijay and Dutt have reacted positively to the first glimpse. An internet user wrote, "Sanjay Dutt Sir Looks Verithanam. Can't Able To Imagine Thalapathy Vijay & Antony Das Face Off." Another internet user wrote, "Happy birthday sanju baba, can’t wait for #Leo." A netizen called it "BLAST." Another netizen called it "Epic."

Last month in June, Commemorating the actor's birthday, the makers unveiled the first look poster from the drama, which went viral. However, netizens have noticed a similarity between the recently released poster and the poster of Game Of Thrones.

More about Leo

Financed by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studios, Leo will see Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, Mansoor Alikhan, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in crucial roles. Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay are reuniting after 14 long years. Post making a strong impression as a villain in Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt will once again play the antagonist in this action entertainer.

In the meantime, the makers have revealed the promo for the first single from the flick, Naa Ready. The makers plan to drop the primary number from the film on June 22, on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday. The music has been composed by Anirudh, while Philomin Raj has taken care of the editing. With Manoj Paramahamsa onboard the team as the cinematographer, Leo is slated to hit the silver screens on October 19.