Bollywood

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says 'animal behaviour' in Bollywood breeds nepotism, slams award shows: 'They promote...'

After slamming the critics, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga opened up about the hostile behaviour he felt in Bollywood and even criticsed award shows

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 05:40 PM IST

article-main
Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Image source: Twitter)
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose latest film, Animal, has taken the box office by storm has opened up about being treated hostile by the film industry. Despite giving blockbusters, Kabir Singh and Animal, Sandeep reportedly said that the film industry isn't welcoming to outsiders like him. Citing an example of award shows, Sandeep asserted that the industry is more interested in promoting its own rather than welcoming outsiders with fresh ideas. 

While speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Sandeep opened up about the things he experienced in the industry. "It’s literally like animal behaviour, you rebel against anybody who threatens to enter your territory."

When asked if he has felt hostility from the industry, Sandeep asserted, "It happens. Look at awards shows. They promote their own friends. Everybody knows what awards shows are like. I can keep going till tomorrow if I decide to tell you what I’ve gone through in the last four years with Kabir Singh and Animal. Your camera will run out of memory but I’ll keep going, so much has happened to me. But I don’t want to cry like a baby." Sandeep's latest blockbuster Animal has grossed Rs 912 crores worldwide. Despite Sandeep's views about award shows, his movie Animal, has earned 19 nominations at the Filmfare Awards. 

Sandeep called critics 'illiterate' 

Earlier in an interview, Sandeep reacted to the criticism Animal has received, and even called critics 'illiterate'. While speaking to Connect FM Cannada, Sandeep said that critics are making money from slamming his film. "Ek banda apne balcony se chila ka 50 logon ko bolega ki 'Animal mat dekhna, pagal film hai', I would appreciate him, as he's not earning anything from that. But yeh log YouTube pe videos banate hai na. Inn logo ko paisa bhi aata hai uss mein se. So you're making money, fame, name, everything by criticising my film, then go ahead. That's what happened with most of the critics during Kabir Singh. Their shot to fame was criticising Kabir Singh." 

Slamming the critics, Sandeep said, "How can you say that 'it's torture for 3.5 hours', such a shameful thing to say that." The director added that the harsh review has impacted little on the collections. Sandeep went on to call a few film reviewers such as Anupama, Sucharita, and Rajeev 'illiterate', "Nobody speaks about the craft, the editing, sound design, because they are literally illiterate, uneducated when it comes to films. They have no sense of how to criticise the film or review the film." Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

