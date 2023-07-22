Headlines

Here's who Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif will fight in Tiger 3; Maneesh Sharma film's plot details leaked

Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Maneesh Sharma's directorial Tiger 3 will star Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Emraan Hashmi is reportedly playing the main antagonist in the YRF Spy Universe film.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is one of the most-awaited films of 2023 and even four months ahead of its theatrical release on Diwali in November, the audiences have no clue about the storyline or characters of the spy thriller. The makers have been highly secretive about Tiger 3 till yet, however, a recent IMDb update has hinted at what the upcoming film deals with.

The IMDb synopsis of Tiger 3 reads, "Tiger and Zoya go on a big mission to find a foe from Zoya's past before she met Tiger." Though it hasn't been officially confirmed, Emraan Hashmi is playing the main antagonist in the film and thus, netizens are now sure that the "foe" being talked about in this synopsis is the Emraan's character.

The trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has also shared that the Salman Khan film will end on a cliffhanger setting the events in motion for the future of YRF Universe. On Friday, July 21, he tweeted, "#SalmanKhan's #Tiger3 cliffhanger will set the tone for the entire YRF Spy Universe. #ShahRukhKhan is also a part of that massive action sequence. It is said to be the BIGGEST highlight of the film. The first cut of Tiger 3 is complete and the team is very happy about the output. Post Production works happening in full swing."

Tiger 3, which brings back Salman Khan's RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Katrina Kaif's ISI agent Zoya Humaimi, is the third film in the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai in 2012 and 2017 respectively. While the first film in the series is directed by Kabir Khan, the second one is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger 3 is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after the two Tiger Films, War, and Pathaan.

The upcoming spy thriller is also the fifth film directed by Maneesh Sharma after Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Fan. Apart from Salman, Katrina, Emraan, and Shah Rukh's cameo as Pathaan, Tiger 3 also stars Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Revathi, and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

