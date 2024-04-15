Salim Khan breaks silence after firing outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house: 'They want...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Ten years of NDA rule only a trailer, more yet to come,' says PM Modi

WhatsApp working on new feature for Apple iPhone users, will allow them to…

Janhvi Kapoor hosts slumber party-themed bridal shower for Radhika Merchant, shares unseen photos

This actress debuted as Shah Rukh's heroine in blockbuster, then gave 12 flops, seen in Bigg Boss, has no film in years

Meet daughter of Pakistan’s richest man, donated more than Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Ten years of NDA rule only a trailer, more yet to come,' says PM Modi

WhatsApp working on new feature for Apple iPhone users, will allow them to…

Janhvi Kapoor hosts slumber party-themed bridal shower for Radhika Merchant, shares unseen photos

Nerves start drying due to deficiency of this vitamin

7 animals with the best sense of smell

Inside photos of Radhika Merchant's bridal shower go viral

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

This actress debuted as Shah Rukh's heroine in blockbuster, then gave 12 flops, seen in Bigg Boss, has no film in years

Meet school topper star kid, father is worth Rs 1800 crore, he still rides buses, doesn't own car, or use social media

Firing at Salman Khan's house: Shooter identified as Gurugram criminal 'involved in multiple killings', probe begins

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salim Khan breaks silence after firing outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house: 'They want...'

Salim Khan said that there is no need to worry after firing outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 01:04 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Salim Khan-Salman Khan (Credit: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Two unknown people on motorcycles fired outside actor Salman Khan's home in Bandra West around 4.55 a.m. on Sunday. Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, responded to the incident, saying  'no need to worry.'

In an interview with CNN News18, Salim said, "There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry." Salman's close Zafar Sareshwala reached at actor's home after the incident, and he revealed that everyone in the family were normal and unaffected by the incident.

While speaking to Zoom, Zafar recalled what Salim Khan told him, "Bas yehi jawaab hai humara. Inn hone jo kiya hai, woh iss liye kiya hai, ki hum terrorised ho jaye, darr jaye. Aur woh aage bataye ki 'Dekha Salman Khan ke ghar pe goli chaliyi, bach gaya, tum Rs 50 lakh ready rakho'. Iska jawab yeh hai ki hume normal rehna hai."

Meanwhile, a few hours after the firing incident at Salman Khan's house in Bandra, Mumbai, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi has allegedly taken responsibility for the attack. A purported social media account of Anmol Bishnoi, shared a post on his profile, stating that the firing was just a 'trailer' and gave him a 'final warning'. For the unversed, Anmol is wanted in India and is reportedly hiding in the US. 

In the social media post, Anmol wrote, "We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider being Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much. Jai Shri Ram." The social media account from which the post appeared has only five friends and the authenticity of the profile and post is questionable. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CBI books Megha Engineering, second-biggest electoral bond donor, in Rs 315 crore corruption case

Meet IIT-JEE topper Raghu Mahajan, who joined IIT-Delhi with AIR 1 but left after few months due to...

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

DNA Explainer: How Iranian projectiles failed to breach iron-clad Israeli air defence

Sayaji Shinde undergoes emergency angioplasty after complaining of chest pain, shares health update from hospital bed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement