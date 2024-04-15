Salim Khan breaks silence after firing outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house: 'They want...'

Salim Khan said that there is no need to worry after firing outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house.

Two unknown people on motorcycles fired outside actor Salman Khan's home in Bandra West around 4.55 a.m. on Sunday. Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, responded to the incident, saying 'no need to worry.'

In an interview with CNN News18, Salim said, "There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry." Salman's close Zafar Sareshwala reached at actor's home after the incident, and he revealed that everyone in the family were normal and unaffected by the incident.

While speaking to Zoom, Zafar recalled what Salim Khan told him, "Bas yehi jawaab hai humara. Inn hone jo kiya hai, woh iss liye kiya hai, ki hum terrorised ho jaye, darr jaye. Aur woh aage bataye ki 'Dekha Salman Khan ke ghar pe goli chaliyi, bach gaya, tum Rs 50 lakh ready rakho'. Iska jawab yeh hai ki hume normal rehna hai."

Meanwhile, a few hours after the firing incident at Salman Khan's house in Bandra, Mumbai, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi has allegedly taken responsibility for the attack. A purported social media account of Anmol Bishnoi, shared a post on his profile, stating that the firing was just a 'trailer' and gave him a 'final warning'. For the unversed, Anmol is wanted in India and is reportedly hiding in the US.

In the social media post, Anmol wrote, "We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider being Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much. Jai Shri Ram." The social media account from which the post appeared has only five friends and the authenticity of the profile and post is questionable.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.