Saif Ali Khan NOT a part of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's film; says he would have played every role provided

Since the time it was announced that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming directorial, it has been constantly reported that Saif Ali Khan is also a part of it. Earlier when Saif was quizzed about it, he denied all the reports. The movie is touted as the second instalment in Love Aaj Kal franchise. It was also said that Saif might play the role of Kartik's father in the romantic film.

Talking about it, a source had said to Deccan Chronicle, "Saif will be playing father to Kartik Aaryan. He is not playing Sara’s father because that is not a role that a star like Saif can play."

Now, when IANS asked Saif about the film, he stated, "It’s a lovely movie and I’m very excited in particular that Sara is working with Imtiaz Ali. I wish both the young stars -- Sara and Kartik Aaryan the best."

On being quizzed about starring in the film, Saif replied, "I’d honestly want to play every role provided it’s interesting enough and if the time permitted it. Though Imtiaz was very kind to offer me a part in the sequel of Love Aaj Kal, I haven’t signed the film contrary to the rumours."

This is the first outing of both Kartik and Sara with Imtiaz and their intense first look impressed the netizens. The film's first schedule was recently wrapped in Delhi. The much-awaited romantic flick is set to hit the screens on February 14, 2020.