Runway 34 star Amitabh Bachchan pens appreciation note for his co-star, director Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn's newly-released film Runway 34 is basking praises from critics, and Devgn's directorial skills are also been appreciated by all. However, he received the best compliment from his co-star Amitabh Bachchan, and he is overwhelmed by the veteran's gesture. Amitabh Bachchan sent him a bouquet with a handwritten note of appreciation, and this had made Ajay's day.

In the note, Mr Bachchan said, "Ajay, Ajay, Ajay. An absolute honour to be a part of '34,' to be a recipient of a magnificent director. Your work is superior. The way you have put everything together is simply marvellous. They say it's your best. But I know that there shall be many more 'bests.' Congratulations."

Mr Bachchan's note to Ajay

The Singham actor shared this moment with pride on his social media, with a heartfelt note that says, "When the illustrious and magnanimous Amitabh Bachchan stars in your directorial venture, it is an honour that is hard to encapsulate in words. And when he uses his heartfelt words in a hand-written note of appreciation it stirs emotions that are a heady mix of gratitude, quiet pride and satisfaction. Thank you Amit ji!"

Devgn's wife Kajol responded to the post and said, "Well deserved words on both sides." During the promotions of Runway 34, Ajay spoke about his kids Yug and Nysa's plans to enter the Hindi film industry. In an interview with popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Ajay was asked if he wants his kids to enter Bollywood, he said, "Whichever, wherever they go, I wouldn't want to ask them to do this or that. Whatever they want to do but they have to believe in it and they have to work harder. They have to be honest about it."