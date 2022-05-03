Runway 34 box office collection day 4: Yash's KGF Chapter 2 overpowers Ajay Devgn's film

Runway 34/File photo

Runway 34, starring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles, has been overpowered by the Hindi version of Yash-led actioner KGF Chapter 2 at the box office. The period investigative drama, released on April 29, marks Ajay's return to direction after six years after his last dud Shivaay bombed at the box office in 2016.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account and shared that the aviation thriller has collected Rs 2.5 crores on Monday, May 2, and on the other hand, Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2 has earned Rs 4 crore on its third Monday, as per the early estimates. He even added that Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 has managed to collect only Rs 1 crore on May 2.

Ramesh Bala's tweet read, "Early estimates for All-India Nett for Hindi Movies - May 2nd : 1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 4 Crs 2. #Runway34 - ₹ 2.5 Crs 3. #Heropanti2 - ₹ 1 Cr."

Early estimates for All-India Nett for Hindi Movies - May 2nd :



1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 4 Crs



2. #Runway34 - ₹ 2.5 Crs



3. #Heropanti2 - ₹ 1 Cr May 3, 2022

This shows that Yash-led KGF Chapter 2 remains the top priority of moviegoers in the Hindi belt. The Hindi version of film has already collected close to Rs 370 crore at the box office and is likely to beat Aamir Khan's Dangal, which had earned Rs 387.38 crore in its lifetime earnings.



READ | Runway 34 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn's film beats Yash's KGF Chapter 2 in USA

In Runway 34, Ajay Devgn portrays Captain Vikrant Khanna, an excellent pilot whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international location. Amitabh Bachchan stars as lawyer Narayan Vedant who grills Devgn's character in court when he is accused of putting the lives of his passengers in danger.

Apart from these two actors, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakansha Singh, and YouTuber Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar in prominent roles.