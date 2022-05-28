Rohit Shetty opens on Hindi VS South debate, talks about 'Bollywood khatam' trend

Rohit Shetty-Ranveer Singh

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has jumped into the ongoing South VS Bollywood debate and stated that Bollywood will stay unaffected from such trends forever. While promoting his new commercial with Ranveer Singh, Rohit gave his opinion on the impact of South-Indian films, and actors in Bollywood. He stated that southern films have been remade since the 60s. "When you'll check the (Bollywood) history, you will learn that south is there since the 60s and 50s. Shashi Kapoor's Pyaar Kiye Jaa was a remake of a south film. In the 80s when Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna were at their peak, a new boy entered into cinema world, Kamal Haasan sir with Ek Duje Ke Liye, and it was a hit."

Rohit continued, "The superstars' heroines of the '80s and 90's Sridevi and Jaya Pradha are from the south. Roja, a film that brought a major change in cinema, was directed by Mani (Ratnam) sir. Ram Gopal Varma came up with an action film with Nagarjuna. The biggest music director AR Rahman is from the south. Jeetendra sir films like Himmatwala, Justice Chowdhary and Mawali are south remakes. So they are there for ages." Rohit says that the debate has risen as the new generation of media looks at the topic as new.

READ: Rohit Shetty-Ranveer Singh team up for new project after Simmba, Sooryavanshi, Cirkus

The Singham makers further added that Bollywood will never get affected, and the magic of Hindi movies will remain intact. "The trend of 'Bollywood khatam' will never happen. In the 80s, when VCRs came to the forefront, people said that theatre will go out of business, and Bollywood is finished. Then recently with the boom of OTT, many people said that Bollywood is finished. So such topic does get high, but Bollywood kabhi khatam nahi hoga." On the work front, Rohit and Ranveer will come up with family entertainer Cirkus which is scheduled for the theatrical release on 23 December 2022.