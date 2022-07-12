Rocketry The Nambi Effect: Netizen asks R Madhavan about film's OTT release date, actor responds

Rocketry The Nambi Effect/File photo

R Madhavan starrer Rocketry The Nambi Effect was released globally on July 2 and is gaining good reviews as well as positive word of mouth. The movie is about the life and struggles of the country's eminent scientist, Dr Nambi Narayanan who was a senior scientist in the ISRO and later was alleged of being involved in espionage. He fought the case and won it and got acquitted of all charges and even made the police pay him compensation for undue detention in police custody and trauma.

Scripted and directed by actor R. Madhavan, the movie has been co-directed by Prajesh Sen, who had written a book on Nambi Narayanan and made a documentary on the eminent scientist.



While positive word of mouth has helped the film gain at the box office and survive in the theatres for 10 days now, some movie buffs are waiting for the film to release on OTT. Most films that have been released recently, quickly headed for an OTT release as well including blockbusters like RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Vikram. Now with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, cinephiles are expecting the same.

A section of moviegoers is expecting the R Madhavan starrer to drop on OTT where they can watch it from the comfort of their homes. However, the actor has cleared the air on the film's OTT release.

Reacting to a Twitter user's query about the release date of the film on OTT, R Madhavan stated that the movie won't be streaming digitally anytime soon.

Nope not now . https://t.co/OmiG5JTNMh — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 10, 2022

In Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya had cameo appearances for the film's Hindi and Tamil versions, respectively. As per trade analyst Taran Adar, the film minted Rs 12.15 cr in week 2, India biz. With positive reviews pouring in from all quarters, the film is likely to get footfalls in the coming days.