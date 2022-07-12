Doctor Strange and Dune writer Jon Spaihts raves about SS Rajamouli's RRR, says 'still thinking about it...'

RRR/File photo

SS Rajamouli’s RRR broke several box office records both domestically and worldwide and now, the film has found new fans in the audience from the West who have access to the Ram Charan and Jr Ntr starrer on streaming platform Netflix. Ever since RRR released on OTT, the film has been winning hearts of the western audience including some big names from the Hollywood industry such as screenwriters, cinematographers among others.

The recent one to have become a fan of SS Rajamouli's RRR is Jon Spaihts, screenwriter for Dune, Passengers, Doctor Strange, Prometheus, among other acclaimed films. Taking to Twitter, Spaihts raved about RRR and the action sequences that have blown him away. He wrote, "Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later."

Check out his tweet below:

Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later. pic.twitter.com/XT4YvpEQZn July 10, 2022



Earlier, C. Robert Cargill who is Doctor Strange's co-writer too had praised RRR on Twitter. While appreciating the film, Robert wrote, "Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week."

Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week. pic.twitter.com/WFpOAKq8VG June 6, 2022

Besides Robert, Patton Oswalt, who is an actor and a comedian, had also praised Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starrer.

Set in 1920s, RRR is a fictional tale based on two of India's revolutionary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) in the pre-independece era. This fictional narrative takes us on a journey of friendship on how the course of history would have changed if these two freedom fighters would have met during their self-imposed exile. The film since its release has earned over Rs 1,150 crore at the box office. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.