Rocketry actor R Madhavan pens heartfelt note as the Indian Navy invites him to visit IAC Vikrant

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar praises India's top-order consistency in Ind vs Pak match

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

'Next is Samudrayaan': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reveals India's manned deep ocean mission

Wordle 815 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 12

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India record their biggest victory vs PAK in ODI history

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar praises India's top-order consistency in Ind vs Pak match

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

'Next is Samudrayaan': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reveals India's manned deep ocean mission

Players who have opened batting, bowling in same ODI

Players who have scored 13000 or more runs in ODI

Weight loss: 8 Indian superfoods that burn belly fat faster

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Watch: Residents Of Morocco’s Marrakesh Recount Dreadful Moment Of Deadly Quake

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Jawan inspires Delhi Police’s new advisory on road safety

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rocketry actor R Madhavan pens heartfelt note as the Indian Navy invites him to visit IAC Vikrant

After visiting the location and speaking with the Indian Navy officials, Madhavan posted on social media to convey his sincere thanks.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Navy extended an invitation to R Madhavan, who is now enjoying the success of his first film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, to tour India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC), which would shortly be commissioned as Vikrant.

After visiting the location and speaking with the Indian Navy officials, Madhavan posted on social media to convey his sincere thanks. He also uploaded numerous photos from his trip.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, “My utmost gratitude & Thank you for this very special honor. Such a privilege to be invited by the #indiannavy onto INS VIKRANT- Interacted with the men & Officers of IAC Vikrant -First Indigenously built AircraftCarrier -#Atmanirbhar Bharat @DefencePROkochi & @IndiannavyMedia.”

He can be seen strolling alongside an Indian Navy officer in one of Madhavan's photos, with the IAC Vikrant visible in the distance. In the images, the celebrity sports a black suit and looks dapper as ever.

A few days prior, Mohanlal also visited IAC Vikrant and wrote a lengthy note about his experience with the officers.

He had written, "Honoured to be onboard India’s 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), soon to be commissioned as Vikrant, built in Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Kerala. She is a true engineering marvel that further fortifies @indiannavy and showcases India’s shipbuilding capabilities.”

For the uninitiated, the name of the ship was drawn from the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant, the country's first aircraft carrier. In the India-Pakistan War of 1971.

Speaking of Madhavan, he received glowing accolades for his portrayal of former Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan in the biopic. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which includes a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan, is currently available on OTT.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Faheem Ashraf takes incredible running catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma; latter's reaction goes viral

Meet man who owns Rs 2500 crore house, Rs 3300 crore yacht, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

G20 Summit 2023, Day 2: List of events lined up for world leaders today

Byju’s looking to sell Great Learning, Epic subsidiaries to raise up to $1 billion

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates PM Narendra Modi for success of G20 Summit, says 'under your leadership, we will prosper'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE