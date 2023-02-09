Riva Arora breaks silence on people doubting her age, trolling her: 'I have realised that...' | Exclusive

Riva Arora

Child artiste Riva Arora is a popular name and face on the internet. The actress, who has been a part of films like Uri and Chhatriwali, is somewhat of an influencer, collaborating with the likes of Mika Singh and Karan Kundrra. However, last year, the youngster was at the centre of a controversy when one of her dance videos with an older male actor was criticized as ‘insensitive’ by many. As news portals reported that Riva was 12, her mother claimed the actress was actually 16 and hence, the video was not inappropriate.

While she has continued to make videos and act in films and music videos, the controversy has followed her. In an exclusive chat with DNA, the young actress addressed the trolling and negativity coming her way. “What do I even say to that? I don’t have anything to say to people who are doubting my age or what I am doing. The people who are giving me love are enough for me.”

Riva added that the positivity she gets from her fans drown the negativity from any mean comments or trolls. “That love that I am getting has overpowered all the negativity. I have realized that people’s love and support for me is on another level. I am only focusing on people’s love. Why should I focus on anything else,” she added.

Riva made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which she was praised by critics and fans alike. She has since done small parts in films like Bharat, Section 375, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, as well as web series like Bandish Bandits and TVF Tripling. Riva was last seen in a supporting role in the Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Chhatriwali, which released on Zee5 last month.