Rishi Kapoor shot YRF's docu-series The Romantics one month before his death, reveals director Smriti Mundhra

Rishi Kapoor/File photo

The YRF docu-series The Romantics has become the latest talk of the town since its release on Netflix on February 14. Featuring interviews with 35 eminent personalities from Hindi cinema, the show delves deeper into the origins of Yash Chopra's Yash Raj Films and how his son Aditya Chopra has made YRF into one of the biggest production houses in India.

The Romantics also marks the last on-screen presence of Rishi Kapoor, who talked about his bond with the late legendary filmmaker over the years from Kabhi Kabhie in 1976 to Chopra's last directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012. The director Smriti Mundhra, who also helmed the Netflix reality series Indian Matchmaking, revealed that Rishi shot the YRF docu-series a month before his death in 2020.

Speaking to News18, Smriti recalled interviewing the late actor and added, "It was absolutely amazing! It was probably one of the best experiences of my career doing that interview. He just arrived on sets, full of energy and full of life, excited to talk and share so many anecdotes. You couldn’t have guessed that he had health problems at that time and that we would probably lose him a month later. He was so generous with his time and I could sense that he was enjoying taking the trip down memory lane and talking about his friendship with Yash Chopra and the films that they made together, and his own career. So, everything was really special."

Apart from Rishi, The Romantics has his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor talking about their YRF connection too. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, Anupam Kher, Jaideep Sahni, Anushka Sharma, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana among others have also been interviewed for the series.



