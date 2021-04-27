Rhea Chakraborty quotes Hanuman Chalisa, seeks 'power', 'strength' to fight storm amid COVID-19 crisis

At critical times such as this when India is battling the second wave of the novel coronavirus virus, a lot of people have found social media helpful in more ways than one. Some are using it to amplify SOS messages, others are volunteering to help or providing leads.

Among the many celebrities who have been sharing verified COVID-19 resources or urging citizens to stay at home at the same time hailing the efforts of the frontline warriors and praying that the country comes out of this unprecedented crisis is actress Rhea Chakraborty.

On Tuesday, Rhea took to her Instagram handle to share a photo holding 'Hanuman Chalisa' in her hand while seeking "strength to withstand this misery", "power to fight this storm" and "blessings to heal." She also wrote a few lines from the Chalisa in the caption. Rhea's caption read, "जै जै जै हनुमान गोसाईं। कृपा करहु गुरुदेव की नाई। Give us the power to fight this storm, Give us the strength to withstand this misery Give us your blessings to heal. Jai Bajrangbali." Rhea quoting the Chalisa comes on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, considered to be the birthday of Lord Hanuman, today.

Take a look:

Earlier, Chakraborty had taken to her Instagram handle to show support to the frontline warriors and fellow Mumbaikars in the fight against COVID.

Her Instagram Story read, "Let's go Mumbai ! Grateful to the Covid warriors (frontline workers) who are saving our beloved city ! #heroes Be safe, be kind.. United we stand.. Love and strength to all of us! May God bless us.''

For the uninformed, the actress had taken a break from social media after her boyfriend actor Sushant Singh's died last year in June.

Her first post this year came in March when she shared a picture holding her mother's hand and wishing her on the occasion of Women's Day.

On a related note, Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Shradha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor among others are treating social media as a medium help and mobilise essentials like oxygen cylinders and medicines besides amplifying SOS messages.

On the work front, Rhea will be next seen in 'Chehre', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,23,144 coronavirus cases and 2,771 deaths on Tuesday (April 27). This is a slight dip in the daily COVID-19 caseload. The cumulative caseload stands at 17,625,735 and the death toll inched closer to the 200,000-mark. The country has approximately 2.9 million active cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday. Eight states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu — have more than 100,000 active Covid-19 cases.