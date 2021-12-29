Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu fear working with 'confused directors', know why

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and Taapee Pannu revealed their ‘biggest fear’ and said sometimes directors are ‘confused’ as they don’t have a clear vision, however, it’s the actors who are criticised by the audience.

In a recent interview, Raveena and Taapsee talked about ‘confused directors.’ They further said that because of confusion, the actors don’t have a clear vision and they don’t understand what the director wants.

In a conversation with Rajeev Masand during the Actors’ Roundtable 2021, Raveen said, “There are times when the director’s confused. Achha aise nahi, chalo aise try karte hai (Not this, let’s try something else). But we can’t do that sir, because this is the attitude that’s needed. Then at that time, you are conflicted in your mind that what does he really want from the character. Does he want it this way or does he want it that way? And then it becomes little bit of a muddle, mess.”

Taapsee agreed and said, “They do, but on set, it suddenly abruptly changes. This has happened at times that we have discussed and thought that ‘ok, this should be the approach of the character’ and then you reach the set and (told to) react like that (in a different way). But then I say that 'it's not in line with the discussion that we had before'. (The director says), ‘no, in this situation just react, just do as I say’. This scares me. You have to at least tell me so that I know the graph in my head -- where I start, where I am ending, what's my next shot. Where do I pick up the emotion of the next shot? You can't just say ‘Ye bhi karlo, wo bhi karlo, jo better hoga wo dekhlenge’ (do this, do this as well, we will take the better shot). This scares me.”

Watch:

Raveena then stated that it’s the actor who will be criticised by the critics, he has to bear consequences. “In the end, its the brunt that the actor's face. Because when the reviews come out, it's like ‘Oh, she didn’t do it that way'. Dude, I was told to do it this way,” she said.