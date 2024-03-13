Twitter
Ranvir Shorey says he initially had apprehensions about his Sunflower character, Vikas Bahl convinced him

Ranvir Shorey talks about the experience of working with Vikas Bahl in Sunflower

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

The second season of Sunflower, the comedy-thriller from Vikas Bahl, is out now. The show stars Sunil Grover and brings in Adah Sharma as part of the main cast this season. Ranvir Shorey plays a cop in the murder mystery and the actor recently revealed that he initially had apprehensions about his character.

Talking about his biggest learning from the second season of Sunflower, Ranvir said, “My biggest learning and take away from working on Sunflower Season 2 was the importance of trusting the vision of the creator, Vikas sir. Initially, I had some apprehensions about the progression of my character when I read the script. However, after discussing it with Vikas sir, he offered his perspective and encouraged me to trust him. On set, there were moments where I still had doubts about the direction of my character, but Vikas sir consistently supported me and helped me take a leap of faith. After shooting the scenes, I realized that Vikas Sir's insights were quite accurate. He guided us not only as characters but also as actors, helping us delve deeper into understanding our roles and the nuances of our lines.”

The actor was also all praises for his two co-stars Sunil and Adah, saying that they brought freshness to the series. “Sunil, of course, brought Sonu to life in a way that nobody else could. His ability to bring both, quirk as well as complexity to the character is indispensable to the series. Adah's arrival this season infused the set with a vibrant energy that's truly infectious. Her presence is like a glittering light, and I'm eager for audiences to experience her contribution to the story,” the actor said.

The second season of Sunflower premiered on Zee5 on March 1.

