Ranveer Singh shares goofy video of Rohit Shetty from 'Cirkus' sets, Arjun Kapoor reacts

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' shared a hilarious video of the filmmaker driving a toy car on the film's set.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared a hilarious video of what 'the most serious car stunt director of the country', Rohit Shetty, does in between shots. Ranveer posted a clip of Rohit zooming around in a toy car on the set of 'Cirkus'.

He jokingly captioned the video as, "Takes his job very seriously @itsrohitshetty."

In the video, we get to see a shiny, antique Jaguar XK120 with Ranveer's camera then focusing on Rohit. The camera suddenly pulls back and the director can be seen riding the same shiny, antique car but in the size of a toy car. The post had his fans and followers in splits.

Arjun Kapoor commented, "Baba just to see this I think I need to make another entry into the cirkus," followed by a laughing emoji. Whereas, co-star Pooja wrote, "Bwahahahahahaha... damnnnn, I'm missing all this!"

Ranveer and Rohit are currently working on their upcoming film 'Cirkus'.

Adapted from 'The Comedy of Errors' which one of William Shakespeare's plays, the film will be a remake of Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma's retro film Angoor.

Cirkus also stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the female leads while Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles.

As per the reports, Cirkus is set to go on floors in November this year and will be shot extensively in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa.

Talking about Cirkus, a trade expert earlier told Pinkvilla, "Rohit's next with Ranveer is actually based on a popular play and is an out and out situational comedy. Work on it begins soon."

While another source told the entertainment portal, "Ranveer will reunite with Rohit Shetty yet again after their blockbuster Simmba. The actor-director duo will work together for their next project, a family entertainer in true Rohit style. The film that is a situational comedy will be starkly different from Ranveer's Simmba avatar and it's also a quick film which will be shot over six-seven weeks. Rohit and Ranveer had been discussing to team up for the longest time and when Rohit approached him for this movie, he instantly agreed to headline the project."