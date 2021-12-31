Ranveer Singh doesn't like Deepika Padukone's year end photo dump of all things she loves, here's why

On New Year's Eve, actor Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a carousel post with photos of all the things she loves. But her husband, Ranveer Singh is not happy with her latest post. Wondering why? Because among the six photos that Deepika uploaded, no one featured Ranveer.

The actress captioned the pictures as "Year end photo dump of all the things I love…Food, Flowers & Travel…", along with a celebrating emoji. As the first picture, Deepika uploaded her selfie in which she can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt. The next picture is of waffles with maple syrup. In the third picture, Deepika uploaded a beautiful aerial view of a river flowing in the mountains. The fourth picture was a bouquet of beautiful flowers. In the fifth picture taken from an aircraft, we can see sun amidst the clouds. As the last picture, Deepika shared a quote which read, 'LOVE. Where there is love, there is life. Since 1998'.



However, as her husband Ranveer Singh was missing from her photo dump, he dropped a cute comment on the post. He wrote, "Err" along with two emojis - a person raising his hand and a person raising both his hands in surprise.





Ranveer and Deepika were recently seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83'. The real life couple portrayed another real life couple in the film - Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia. Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's comedy drama 'Cirkus' while Deepika Padukone's next film is a digital release - 'Gehraiyaan'. The Shakun Batra directorial will be streaming on Amazon Prime from January 25, 2022.