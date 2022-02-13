Ranveer Singh calls 'RRR' star Ram Charan 'Beast,' admits being his fan since 'Magadheera'

Even before Rajamouli's 'RRR' will hit screens, Ram Charan has already had some admirers in Bollywood, and actor Ranveer Singh is one of them. The '83' actor recently confessed his admiration for the 'Magadheera' star during his Insta live. Singh had gone live from his Insta and he graced several questions from his fans.

One of them asked Ranveer to share his view on Ram Charan. Singh instantly read the comment and answered it by saying that he loves Ram Charan, and he's been a fan of him since he watched 2009 blockbuster 'Magadheera'

Ranveer went on and said that he can't wait to witness 'RRR,' and then he sang the popular song 'Nattu Nattu' from the upcoming epic drama.

Here are Ranveer's views on Ram Charan

“#RamCharan is an absolute Beast & Absolute maychine. One of my Favourite Actors from Hyderabad. I loved him ever since i saw Magadheera and im so excited for #RRRMovie.” - @RanveerOfficial@AlwaysRamCharan #RC15 pic.twitter.com/NRyBxYFzKb https://t.co/yP6onkELUc February 11, 2022

Ranveer openly confesses his love for colleagues, and he often supports them in his wacky way. Recently, Alia was joined by her 'Gully Boy' co-star Ranveer Singh during the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions. The duo swayed to the film's recently released song 'Dholida'. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 12, the 'Raazi' actress had uploaded a video dancing with the '83' actor and wrote, "also look who graced us with his star presence". The two actors recreated the hook step together as Ranveer was seen in casual attire whereas Alia flaunted her floral saree look perfectly.

Ranveer even conveyed his feeling of being a proud husband and praised Deepika Padukone's nuanced performance in the recently-released 'Gehraiyaan' on his social media. Talking about his performance Ranveer captioned their vacay picture and said, ""Doobey…haan doobey…Ek dooje mein yahaan… Tour de force. Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud!"

Ram Charan's 'RRR' is slated to release on the big screen on 25 March. Ranveer who was last seen as Kapil Dev in sports-drama '83' and will soon be seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar,' 'Cikus,' and 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani'